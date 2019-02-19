XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/02/2019 - 14:09 GMT

Alfredo Morelos Will Make Difference Against Kilmarnock – Rangers Legend

 




Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is sure that Alfredo Morelos will make a huge difference to the Gers when he returns to action against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Steven Gerrard’s men were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by St Johnstone in their last outing in the Scottish Premiership and will be eyeing a strong reaction in the Scottish Cup fifth round replay against Kille at Ibrox.




The two sides played out a stalemate at Rugby Park earlier this month, but Rangers will be boosted by the return of Morelos, who missed their last two games due to suspension.

And ahead of their crucial meeting against Kilmarnock at Ibrox, Ferguson has claimed that Morelos will make a huge difference to the Rangers team when he returns to action on Wednesday.
 


The former Ger also hailed Morelos for his qualities and insisted Rangers look like an improved unit whenever he is involved in the playing eleven.

“I’m not saying one player makes a team, but he is massive to Rangers”, Ferguson said on the PLZ Soccer show.
 


“For me, he is the talisman, he is the main man.

"He scores goals, the way that Rangers play when he is in the team is totally different when he is not in the team.

“So they just need to make sure they get him back on the pitch.

"It’s a big one that he is back in against Kilmarnock and he’ll make a hell lot of difference.”

Morelos was handed a two-game ban from all competitions for the red card against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, with a further Premiership game added because it was his second sending-off in the league this term.
 