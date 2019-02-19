XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/02/2019 - 15:53 GMT

Built Like A Diesel Engine – Former AC Milan Star Marvels At Chelsea Loanee

 




Former AC Milan winger Stefano Eranio has been left impressed by Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko’s physicality this season at the San Siro.

The Frenchman had a poor first season at Chelsea, but has rejuvenated his career during his loan stint at AC Milan and has played in the last 20 games in a row for the Rossoneri.




Bakayoko has managed to shake off an initial struggle at AC Milan to emerge as one of the first names on Gennaro Gattuso’s teamsheet this season.

The midfielder’s progress has caught the eye of many in Italy and Eranio admits that the Frenchman’s physical powers are truly something one can admire and watch.
 


He also believes Bakayoko is not technically poor as well and has become central to AC Milan’s plans this season.

Eranio said on Milan TV: “Initially it was hard to understand how strong Bakayoko was, but he is built like a diesel engine.
 


“He has great physicality, technically he is not naive and now he has found a key position in the team.”

AC Milan are keen to take up the option of buying Bakayoko next summer on a permanent deal for a fee worth €35m.
 