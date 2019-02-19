Built Like A Diesel Engine – Former AC Milan Star Marvels At Chelsea Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Former AC Milan winger Stefano Eranio has been left impressed by Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko’s physicality this season at the San Siro.



The Frenchman had a poor first season at Chelsea, but has rejuvenated his career during his loan stint at AC Milan and has played in the last 20 games in a row for the Rossoneri.











Bakayoko has managed to shake off an initial struggle at AC Milan to emerge as one of the first names on Gennaro Gattuso’s teamsheet this season.



The midfielder’s progress has caught the eye of many in Italy and Eranio admits that the Frenchman’s physical powers are truly something one can admire and watch.





He also believes Bakayoko is not technically poor as well and has become central to AC Milan’s plans this season.



Eranio said on Milan TV: “Initially it was hard to understand how strong Bakayoko was, but he is built like a diesel engine.





“He has great physicality, technically he is not naive and now he has found a key position in the team.”



AC Milan are keen to take up the option of buying Bakayoko next summer on a permanent deal for a fee worth €35m.

