Can’t Compare Leeds With Wolves Last Season, Whites Star Feels

Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas feels that the Whites’ promotion chase is different to that of his former club Wolves.



Douglas was instrumental in Wolves’ successful promotion from the Championship last term, and featured 39 times for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side as they finished the season with an incredible 99 points, nine more than Cardiff City, who finished second.











The 29-year old himself finished the season with five goals and 14 assists, but Wolves decided against him for their Premier League squad and sold him to Leeds in the summer.



Leeds have picked up 61 points and are two points behind Norwich City, who are currently at the top of the table, but the Whites have played a game fewer than the Canaries.





Douglas feels that Leeds’ promotion chase with Wolves cannot be compared as they are two different teams, and is impressed with the team spirit the Whites have built up.



“It’s different teams, you know and I’ve heard this question a hundred times”, Douglas told LUTV.





“But you can’t compare.



"What we’ve got this season is special and unique.



“The spirit we’ve got with the boys in the dressing room is something that you rarely come by in your career.



“So it’s a special time and hopefully we can create special memories.”



Leeds take on Bolton Wanderers next Saturday and will be looking to go back into the automatic promotion places.