06 October 2018

19/02/2019 - 13:34 GMT

Chelsea Worked So Hard, Must Rest Big Guns Against Malmo – Blues Legend

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin believes the Blues worked hard in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, and need to give their key players a breather in their Europa League last 32 second leg tie against Malmo on Thursday.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United, as they had no answer to first half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.




Chelsea next take on Malmo in the second leg of their Round of 32 Europa League tie at Stamford Bridge, and head into the game with a 2-1 scoreline in their favour.

Nevin has admitted that the players put a shift against Manchester United, and the big guns need a break to be fresh for the EFL Cup final on Sunday against Manchester City.
 


“Eden Hazard worked his socks off tonight. He absolutely put a shift in”, Nevin said on Chelsea TV after the match.

“So whatever the negativity and being depressed by it all, we worked hard tonight.

"We had 66 per cent of the possession, but it was possession that was worked as well.
 


“We worked really, really hard, so if you ask a team to go and do it again on Thursday and then on Sunday against Manchester City….you probably keep a lot of the big guns on the bench [on Thursday].”

The EFL Cup final will be a good opportunity for the Chelsea to avenge the 6-0 thrashing they received at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League game.

 