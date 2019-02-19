Claim From Spain: Real Madrid Close To Deal For Liverpool Target Eder Militao

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are closing in on the signature of Manchester United and Liverpool defensive target Eder Militao.



The 21-year-old central defender joined FC Porto from Sao Paulo last year and has impressed many observers with his consistent performances in his first season in Europe.











Some of Europe top clubs started showing an interest in the defender only a few months into his time at Porto and he has been regularly linked with a move away from Portugal.



Manchester United have been linked with him, while the Red Devils' rivals Liverpool have been mooted as admirers in recent weeks.





But according to Madrid-based Spanish daily Marca, Real Madrid are on the verge of signing the Brazilian centre-back from Porto.



The European champions moved quickly for him after he impressed their scouts and are claimed to have reached an agreement in principle with the player and Porto over a move.





The two clubs have continued to hold talks and Real Madrid have agreed to pay a fee of €50m for Militao.



The agreement is yet to be made official but he is widely expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

