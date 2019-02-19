XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/02/2019 - 13:13 GMT

Claim From Spain: Real Madrid Close To Deal For Liverpool Target Eder Militao

 




Real Madrid are closing in on the signature of Manchester United and Liverpool defensive target Eder Militao.

The 21-year-old central defender joined FC Porto from Sao Paulo last year and has impressed many observers with his consistent performances in his first season in Europe.




Some of Europe top clubs started showing an interest in the defender only a few months into his time at Porto and he has been regularly linked with a move away from Portugal.

Manchester United have been linked with him, while the Red Devils' rivals Liverpool have been mooted as admirers in recent weeks.
 


But according to Madrid-based Spanish daily Marca, Real Madrid are on the verge of signing the Brazilian centre-back from Porto.

The European champions moved quickly for him after he impressed their scouts and are claimed to have reached an agreement in principle with the player and Porto over a move.
 


The two clubs have continued to hold talks and Real Madrid have agreed to pay a fee of €50m for Militao.

The agreement is yet to be made official but he is widely expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
 