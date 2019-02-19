He Can Play As Deep-Lying Midfielder – Leeds Coach On Youngster’s Positional Change

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23 coach Danny Schofield believes defender Hugo Diaz has the ability to play as a deep-lying midfielder, after he saw him in action in his side’s 2-0 win against Bolton on Monday.



After a goalless first half, the Whites scored twice in the second half as Robbie Gotts and Jordan Stevens got on the scoresheet to seal the game.











Diaz, whose natural position is that of a centre-back, played in a slightly more advanced role and finished the game with two assists as he had a hand in both goals.



Schofield has feels that Diaz, who has featured just once for the Leeds first team, has the ability to play as a midfield player, depending on how opposition teams line up, and showed that on Monday.





“I think he enjoys playing in there [in midfield],” Schofield said in an interview with LUTV.



“He can play as a positional midfielder. He can play as a centre-back.





“At times we play three at the back, but then have a centre-back arriving into the space, if they keep only one up top.



“If they drop another player in, we’ll advance and create an extra body in midfield areas and I think Hugo can play that role quite well.”



Leeds are currently top of Group A in the Professional Development League North, and have a four-point lead over Burnley.



The young Whites will next take on Nottingham Forest on Friday.