06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/02/2019 - 13:06 GMT

Ibrox Just Smells of Football, I Loved It – Mark Warburton

 




Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton believes Ibrox embodies huge football tradition, and admits that he loved it when he first saw the stadium.

Warburton took over as Rangers manager when the club were in the second division in 2015, and guided the side to the Scottish Premiership.




The Gers, however, failed to keep up with Celtic in the 2016/17 season, and Warburton left the club in February 2017.

Under Warburton, Rangers won the Scottish Challenge Cup as well in 2015, and went close to ending their wait to win the Scottish Cup before losing to Hibernian in the final in 2016.
 


The 56-year old has admitted that he loved the sight of Ibrox when he saw it for the first time and believes it is laden with tradition.

“Loved it, Loved it. It just smells of football. The smell, the wood, the tradition; loved it”, Warburton said in an interview with Open Goal.
 


“I mean everyone’s going to say that.

"If you don’t say that then you shouldn’t be in football.

“What a place that is.”

Warburton is currently without a job, and last managed Nottingham Forest in the Championship before being sacked late in 2017.

 