If We Can Win At Portsmouth, We Can Win At Sunderland – Gillingham Boss

Gillingham boss Steve Lovell has expressed confidence ahead of his side's game at the Stadium of Light, insisting that if they can go to Portsmouth and win, there is no reason why they cannot at the home of Sunderland.



The Gills will take on the Black Cats in a League One match tonight and the manager insists that he and his team are looking forward to the challenge.











The league standings at the moment have Luton Town leading the charts, with Barnsley, Portsmouth and Sunderland following, while Gillingham are placed 17th.



Reflecting on their win away from home against third-placed Portsmouth in October, Lovell said that if his team can win at Fratton Park there is no reason why they cannot win at the Stadium of Light.





"We are going to a big stadium with big support but that shouldn't faze us because we have gone to Portsmouth and beaten them", Lovell said via his side's Twitter account.



"We will look forward to it."





Assessing their opponents, the Gillingham manager added that though the Black Cats have a great bunch of players at their disposal, it will all be about the work rate and the application that the visitors put in.



"Sunderland have got a great bunch of players but it will be about the application and work rate that we put in."



Gillingham are coming fresh of a win against Scunthorpe and will hope to follow it up with another one.

