I’ll Look At It – Bolton Boss Yet To Decide On Key Tactical Decision For Leeds Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has admitted there are pros and cons associated with a two-man attack, and explained he will make a decision on his side's formation against Leeds United over the coming days



The Trotters used two in attack successfully against Birmingham City last week and ran out 1-0 winners in the away league game.











However, the same formation failed to work when Parkinson's team played against Norwich City on Saturday, as the hosts were beaten 4-0.



Parkinson had to revert to his usual 4-5-1 formation towards the end after the Canaries went 3-0 up before half-time.





And therefore Parkinson is not sure whether he will use the two-man attack formation again in the match against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.



“I will look at that decision over the next couple of days before we play Leeds United“, Parkinson was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.





“But with two up top against Birmingham we looked a threat and we caused them problems.



"When you do that you lose a body elsewhere and it means other players have got to do more and can be dragged out of position more than the 4-5-1 we went to in the second half.”



Bolton are in desperate need of points, as they sit second bottom and effectively four points from safety, and will start as big underdogs at Leeds.

