XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/02/2019 - 20:59 GMT

I’ll Look At It – Bolton Boss Yet To Decide On Key Tactical Decision For Leeds Trip

 




Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has admitted there are pros and cons associated with a two-man attack, and explained he will make a decision on his side's formation against Leeds United over the coming days

The Trotters used two in attack successfully against Birmingham City last week and ran out 1-0 winners in the away league game.




However, the same formation failed to work when Parkinson's team played against Norwich City on Saturday, as the hosts were beaten 4-0.

Parkinson had to revert to his usual 4-5-1 formation towards the end after the Canaries went 3-0 up before half-time.
 


And therefore Parkinson is not sure whether he will use the two-man attack formation again in the match against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.

“I will look at that decision over the next couple of days before we play Leeds United“, Parkinson was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.
 


“But with two up top against Birmingham we looked a threat and we caused them problems.

"When you do that you lose a body elsewhere and it means other players have got to do more and can be dragged out of position more than the 4-5-1 we went to in the second half.”

Bolton are in desperate need of points, as they sit second bottom and effectively four points from safety, and will start as big underdogs at Leeds.
 