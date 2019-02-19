James Tavernier Might Be Outstanding In Premier League – Former Rangers Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton has backed Gers skipper James Tavernier to be able to play in the Premier League, if the opportunity arrives for him.



Tavernier, who was handed the captain’s armband by Steven Gerrard last summer, has been star performer for Rangers so far this season.











The Englishman has netted 12 goals and registered 15 assists from 42 appearances in all competitions for Rangers this term, making him one of the most sought after full-backs in Scotland.



And Warburton feels that Tavernier has the requisite skill-set to play at the top level in the Premier League back in his homeland.





The former Gers boss feels that Tavernier would benefit from playing alongside better players and stressed that his attacking strengths could prove to be an asset to any side.



“Yes [I think Tavernier could play at the top level]”, Warburton told Open Goal.





“Will he be found out at Premier League level? Maybe. But then again, he might be outstanding.



“You know, playing with better players, players on 50, 60, 80, 100 grand a week, will that make Tav a better player? Will they help him?



“And improve certain areas of weakness, but his attacking strengths, his delivery is world class.”



Tavernier, who is under contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2022, attracted interest from both Brighton & Hove Albion and West Brom in England during the January transfer window.

