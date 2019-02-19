Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace Are Top, Top Professionals – Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton has praised Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace for mentoring the younger players during his time with the Gers.



Wallace and Miller were two of the senior players in Warburton’s squad in the 2015/16 season when they targeted promotion back to the Scottish top flight.











Rangers sealed promotion in the end, and both Miller and Wallace played key roles for the side.



While Miller has left Rangers, Wallace has fallen down the pecking order under Steven Gerrard, and has made just two appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.





Warburton had a young squad at Rangers, and has revealed that both Miller and Wallace played an important role mentoring the younger players, and were top professionals in doing so.



“Huge credit to the likes of Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace. Those type of people. They were here”, Warburton said in an interview with Open Goal.





“Top, top professionals.



"Can’t speak highly enough of those two guys.



“Those guys had a really important mentoring role.”



Warburton left the club in February 2017 after a run of indifferent form saw Rangers fail to challenge Celtic in the Premiership.