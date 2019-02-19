XRegister
06 October 2018

19/02/2019 - 11:30 GMT

Malmo Perfect But Must See Callum Hudson-Odoi Against Better – Chelsea Legend

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has admitted the Blues' Europa League clash against Malmo is the perfect opportunity for Callum Hudson-Odoi, but insists his ability can only be judged against better teams.

The Blues were knocked out of the FA Cup on Monday night as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.




Chelsea fans were visibly upset with Maurizio Sarri and his stubbornness with respect to shuffling things around as the hosts fell to another disappointing defeat.

Despite the inconsistent performances from Willian and Pedro, Sarri has refused to trust Hudson-Odoi with regular involvement and the highly-rated youngster remained on the bench as an unused substitute on Monday.
 


And in the wake of Hudson-Odoi being left out in the cold by the manager yet again, Nevin has admitted the second leg clash with Malmo is the perfect opportunity to dish out a starting role to him.

However, Nevin also insisted that Hudson-Odoi’s true ability can only be gauged if he is allowed to play against much bigger opposition compared to Malmo.
 


“Callum has to play against the top teams before we really find out about his abilities”, Nevin told Chelsea TV after the match.

“He is 18 just now and looking at the teams he is playing against, I think Malmo is just perfect for him.

“If he does get a game against Malmo and creates then he will give this whole place a lift.”

Hudson-Odoi, who was the subject of more than one rejected bid from Bayern Munich in January, is entering the final year of his contract at Chelsea in the summer.
 