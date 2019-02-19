Man Utd Won’t Decide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Future Based On This – Former Norway Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Norwegian top flight star Jesper Mathisen does not believe Manchester United will take a call on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at the club based on standalone results.



Manchester United staged a response to last week’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.











The first shoots of questions about Solskjaer’s ability were raised following the PSG defeat, but the Norwegian outwitted Maurizio Sarri in a comfortable win over Chelsea.



Mathisen does not believe Manchester United are going to base their decision on Solskjaer’s future based on individual results, but admits that his compatriot needed the win at Chelsea.





He feels Manchester United needed the winning feeling back before they host Liverpool on Sunday, where he feels the home side have everything to play for against a title-chasing side.



Mathisen said on Norwegian broadcaster TV2: “Turning it around after the PSG loss was important.





“I don’t think Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United will depend on individual results, but getting back on the winning track after winning so many games was important before the big games against Liverpool and PSG.



“Now they have regained that winning feeling and they can go to the Liverpool match with everything to win, whilst title-chasing Liverpool will also push for it.



“It can work for the team.”



Jurgen Klopp has not won a league game at Manchester United since taking charge of Liverpool.

