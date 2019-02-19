XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/02/2019 - 11:59 GMT

Manchester City Target Not Keen On Leaving Juventus, Bianconeri Opposed To Sale

 




Juventus and Paulo Dybala are keen to continue their relationship beyond the summer despite interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Dybala has developed into one of the most feared forwards of European football over the last few seasons and has been on the radar of several giants.




He has continued to remain a pivotal part of the Juventus machine and despite being repeatedly linked with a move to other big clubs, the Italian champions have managed to hold on to him.

Manchester City have been reportedly keeping tabs on him with a view to a move and even Paris Saint-Germain are now considering adding him to their expensively assembled squad.
 


But the winds in Turin have not changed direction and, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri continue to remain adamant that they won’t be selling the Argentine any time soon.

And the player also shares the same feeling and wants to become one of the flagbearers of Juventus in the future.
 


With the club and the player both not keen to end their relationship, it could take a truly big offer to change either of their minds come the summer.
 