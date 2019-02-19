Manchester City Target Not Keen On Leaving Juventus, Bianconeri Opposed To Sale

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus and Paulo Dybala are keen to continue their relationship beyond the summer despite interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.



Dybala has developed into one of the most feared forwards of European football over the last few seasons and has been on the radar of several giants.











He has continued to remain a pivotal part of the Juventus machine and despite being repeatedly linked with a move to other big clubs, the Italian champions have managed to hold on to him.



Manchester City have been reportedly keeping tabs on him with a view to a move and even Paris Saint-Germain are now considering adding him to their expensively assembled squad.





But the winds in Turin have not changed direction and, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri continue to remain adamant that they won’t be selling the Argentine any time soon.



And the player also shares the same feeling and wants to become one of the flagbearers of Juventus in the future.





With the club and the player both not keen to end their relationship, it could take a truly big offer to change either of their minds come the summer.

