06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/02/2019 - 14:27 GMT

Photo: Dutch Side Confirm Chelsea Talent Due Back On Wednesday

 




Vitesse Arnhem have confirmed that Chelsea loanee Charly Musonda is due to be back at their training complex on Wednesday after recovering from an injury.

Musonda, who joined the Eredivisie outfit on a season-long deal last summer, has yet to make his competitive debut for the club after suffering an injury.




The Belgian winger picked up a knee injury while playing in a friendly game for Vitesse against Royal Antwerp in September.

And in the wake of the incident, Musonda returned to west London to seek medical attention from Chelsea and undergo rehabilitation with his parent club.
 


Despite being touted to make a return to Vitesse in January, the winger has had to wait patiently and is finally due back at the club’s training complex in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Vitesse, who have confirmed Musonda’s return to the club, will be aiming to get him up to speed over the course of the next few weeks.
 


Leonid Slutsky’s men are fifth in the Eredivisie and will next face Emmen on Sunday after registering a 3-2 win over Willem II in their last outing.

Musonda, who joined the Chelsea academy from Anderlecht in 2012, has a contract at Stamford Bridge that runs until 2022.
 