Rivals’ Results Are Not Influencing Us – Leeds United Star

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has admitted that though the Whites do keep an eye on results elsewhere, they do not have a bearing on how the team prepare for their games.



The Whites picked up a 2-1 win against Swansea City in their last Championship outing, but have dropped to third in the league table as Norwich City and Sheffield United have played a game more than Marcelo Bielsa’s side.











Leeds will have the chance to return to the top of the table next Saturday when they take on Bolton Wanderers, but only a win will take them above Norwich City.



Douglas, who has featured 22 times for Leeds this season, has explained that while other favourable results do help the team, the players look at themselves and not at how other teams perform.





“It does help and it’s hard not to look at other results”, Douglas said in an interview with LUTV.



“But I don’t think it influences how we go about our business in any way or how we look at the game.





“I think first and foremost it’s just about ourselves and how we get on, and that’s all we’ll be focussing on and not really how other teams get on.”



While Leeds are in a strong position to secure automatic promotion, their form has dipped and the Whites have picked up just four wins from their last nine Championship games.