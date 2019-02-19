Steven Gerrard Won’t Take Risks With Rangers Star Against Kilmarnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he will not risk midfielder Ryan Jack against Kilmarnock if he is not ready to return to action.



The Light Blues return to action on Wednesday when they host Kilmarnock at Ibrox during a fifth round Scottish Cup tie replay.











Despite being held to a disappointing draw against St Johnstone on Sunday, the Gers will be eyeing a strong reaction to shake off their barren run of form in recent weeks.



And Rangers could be further boosted by the return of Jack, who sat out of the stalemate against St Johnstone, alongside Scott Arfield.





Gerrard would love to have the midfielder available, but admits that he will not make a hasty decision on Jack that could inflict further damage on his body.



The Gers boss conceded he would not mind involving Jack, even if he is under 100 per cent, but stressed that he will take the opinion of the player before making a final call on his involvement.





“Ryan Jack is still a big doubt but he will do some work today, he won’t do the full session but he will do some work and we assess him after that”, Gerrard said in a press conference.



“I think I would play Ryan Jack if he wasn’t one hundred percent, but I wouldn’t risk him in terms of his body and creating further damage where he’s going to miss or have a longer period of time out of the game.



“I definitely wouldn’t do that but if Ryan says to me look I’m not perfect but I’m willing to pull through and have a go he’s certainly one that I would probably go with because he’s a winner, he’s a fighter and he’s certainly someone who I trust out there, so we will see how he goes today.”



Rangers have failed to score in their last two outings, but will be boosted by the return of Alfredo Morelos on Wednesday.

