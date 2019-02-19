This Is One Positive From Manchester United Defeat – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin feels that low expectations could work in the Blues’ favour during their next two big games, against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.



Maurizio Sarri’s men were handed their fifth defeat in all competitions following the turn of the year by Manchester United in their fifth round FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.











The Red Devils booked their berth in the quarter-finals of the competition courtesy of first half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba that helped them to a comfortable 2-0 win in west London.



Chelsea have underperformed against their top six rivals so far this season and their latest defeat to Manchester United has drained optimism surrounding Sarri’s debut season in charge.





But Nevin feels the low expectations from fans after the defeat to Manchester United could work in Chelsea’s favour during their games against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the coming weeks.



The former Chelsea star admitted that no one is backing Chelsea to win against Manchester City or Tottenham and stressed they must use it as motivation to come out and battle it out for a result.





“Can I say one positive [for the two big games coming up] – the expectations are low”, Nevin said on Chelsea TV after the game.



“I think if you ask anybody in the press, they are not expecting Chelsea to do anything.



“That is sometimes good.



"You come out and get the feeling no one is expecting anything and think we'll battle this.”



Chelsea will next face Malmo in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie before locking horns with Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

