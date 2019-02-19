Why Did Pedro Caixinha Get Backing I Didn’t – Mark Warburton On Rangers Frustration

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed that he was frustrated after Pedro Caixinha was given money to spend at the Gers, while he was not backed.



Rangers returned to the Scottish Premiership under the guidance of Warburton in 2016, but could not challenge Celtic on their return and were 20 points behind the Hoops by the time Warburton left the club in February 2017.











The Gers watched the purse-strings closely under Warburton and largely signed players on a free transfers.



Under Caixinha, however, the Light Blues were more free-spending and made a number of expensive acquisitions.





Warburton admits that he wanted a better squad, and is frustrated in hindsight at not being given the same money that Caixinha was afforded months later.



“The frustration is you leave, well you have to leave, and I watch Pedro get money to spend on players”, Warburton said in an interview with Open Goal.





“And that was a huge frustration, thinking why couldn’t we have that money?



“But the gap was 20 points.



"I don’t know how it finished at the end of the season. Was it 20 whatever it was.



“Any manager will keep asking [for money to spend]. The manager’s job is to ask.



"The moment a manager stops asking for things, he’s lost the drive and the passion.



“You’ve got to keep asking for things.



"So we wanted to get more, but we still had a squad of players on threes, fours and fives [thousand]. Which in Scotland they’ll say ‘that’s big money.’



"Not compared to Celtic."



Despite spending good money, Caixinha’s reign was short lived as he was sacked in October 2017, just seven months after his appointment.