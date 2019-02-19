XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/02/2019 - 13:51 GMT

Wolves Tie Means Must Do It Hard Way – Manchester United Legend

 




Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has conceded that his former side’s FA Cup quarter-final tie against Wolves will be a tough encounter.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side responded to last week’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.




It was Manchester United’s first win at Stamford Bridge in any competition since Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign and the victory also kept their hopes of finishing the season with a piece of silverware in their bag alive.

Manchester United will travel to Molineux to take on Wolves in the quarter-finals and Pallister admits that they were probably the hardest team they could have drawn, after Manchester City.
 


The former defender is an admirer of the kind of football Wolves play and feels an entertaining game is in prospect.

Pallister said on MUTV: “We have to do it the hard way.
 


“If not City, Wolves were probably the next hardest team to play I would suggest.

“They are in great form, they play a great brand of football, and they won’t sit on the back foot against us and they will try to take the game to us, which might suit us because of the counter-attacking style.

“It should be an entertaining game and it is one Wolves won't be afraid of, but we shouldn’t be too.”

Wolves earned a point away at Manchester United in the league earlier in the season.
 