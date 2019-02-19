Wolves Tie Means Must Do It Hard Way – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has conceded that his former side’s FA Cup quarter-final tie against Wolves will be a tough encounter.



Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side responded to last week’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.











It was Manchester United’s first win at Stamford Bridge in any competition since Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign and the victory also kept their hopes of finishing the season with a piece of silverware in their bag alive.



Manchester United will travel to Molineux to take on Wolves in the quarter-finals and Pallister admits that they were probably the hardest team they could have drawn, after Manchester City.





The former defender is an admirer of the kind of football Wolves play and feels an entertaining game is in prospect.



Pallister said on MUTV: “We have to do it the hard way.





“If not City, Wolves were probably the next hardest team to play I would suggest.



“They are in great form, they play a great brand of football, and they won’t sit on the back foot against us and they will try to take the game to us, which might suit us because of the counter-attacking style.



“It should be an entertaining game and it is one Wolves won't be afraid of, but we shouldn’t be too.”



Wolves earned a point away at Manchester United in the league earlier in the season.

