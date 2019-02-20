XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/02/2019 - 16:29 GMT

AC Milan Mulling Swoop For Celtic Target

 




AC Milan have joined the hunt for Celtic target Timothy Castagne after being impressed with his performances for Atalanta in Serie A.

Celtic were keen to land the Belgium international in the January transfer window, but Atalanta would not part with Castange and the Bhoys went for a temporary full-back fix by loaning Jeremy Toljan from Borussia Dortmund.




Celtic have continued to be linked with Castagne and the defender is starting to earn a queue of admirers.

Serie A giants AC Milan have their eye on Castange and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, could make a move for him in the summer.
 


The right-back is also on the radar of Fiorentina and Lazio, with Atalanta setting their sights on a hefty fee if they do choose to cash in on the Belgian.

Atalanta value Castagne at the €25m mark, and AC Milan are running the rule over whether a swoop could be an option.
 


Celtic may be unable to compete with the financial resources of AC Milan and it remains to be seen if the Bhoys will be muscled out of the race for the defender's signature.
 