Adapt To The Pressure, Former Rangers Star Tells Gers Ahead of Cup Tie

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has urged the players to embrace the pressure associated with playing for the Gers and use it in their favour to keep their Scottish Cup run alive tonight.



The Light Blues are set to host Kilmarnock in their Scottish Cup fifth round replay at Ibrox tonight, after the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Rugby Park earlier this month.











Rangers have failed to score in their last two outings and the disappointing stalemate with St Johnstone on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership has left a bad taste in their mouths.



However, the Gers have the perfect opportunity to bounce back, when they lock horns with Killie at Ibrox, as they try to knit together a cup run in a bid to lift some silverware at the end of the season.





And ahead of their crucial cup tie at home, Rae has urged the players to embrace the pressure associated with representing Rangers and use it in their favour to keep the cup run alive.



The former Ger also reminded the players about the Scottish Cup probably being their only realistic chance of lifting silverware this term and stressed that Steven Gerrard will be aching for character from his team.





"This is probably the last chance for silverware at Ibrox this season”, Rae told BBC Scotland.



"Gerrard is looking for character, looking for leaders.



"There's pressure all the time at Rangers.



"You're expected to win trophies and that comes from the manager as well.



“You've got to embrace that, that's part of the pressure of playing for Rangers.



"But you have to adapt to that pressure."



Rangers could face either Aberdeen or Dundee United, if they beat Kilmarnock to book their berth in the quarter-finals of the competition tonight.

