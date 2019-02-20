XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/02/2019 - 14:39 GMT

Alfredo Morelos Cannot Wait To Get Back On Pitch – Steven Gerrard

 




Steven Gerrard has conceded that his Rangers side have missed Alfredo Morelos presence on the pitch and says the striker cannot wait to get back on the pitch.

Morelos missed the last two games for Rangers for picking up a straight red card in their win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie earlier this month.




The Colombian’s absence had an effect on Rangers, who have failed to hit the back of the net in the last two games and recorded two 0-0 draws against Kilmarnock and St. Johnstone.

Rangers will be in action tonight when they host Kilmarnock in a replay of their Scottish FA Cup fifth round tie, and Morelos is fit and available for selection.
 


Gerrard is naturally delighted to have his top scorer back in the ranks and indicated that his side missed his lethal presence up front in the last two games.

“Alfredo is obviously available”, the Rangers manager said in a press conference.
 


“On the evidence of yesterday's training, Alfredo can't wait to get back out there.

“You always miss Morelos in the incredible form he is in.”

Morelos has scored 23 goals in all competitions for Rangers this season.
 