Alfredo Morelos Is Complete Striker – Former Rangers Star Hails Four-Goal Hero

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers winger Neil McCann says Alfredo Morelos has everything a striker needs after he netted four goals for the Gers in a 5-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock at Ibrox.



Rangers had drawn a blank in their previous two games, for which Morelos was suspended, and instantly put him back into the team for the Scottish Cup replay clash.











Morelos did not disappoint, netting for Rangers in the seventh, 45, 78th and 83rd minutes, as he powered the Gers into a quarter-final meeting with Aberdeen.



For McCann, Morelos is a complete centre-forward and the former Rangers star feels he oozes power. However, he is unsure whether Morelos wants to play with a partner; the Gers signed Jermain Defoe in January.





McCann said on BBC Sportsound: "He's got everything for me as a centre forward.



"He can play on his own, although I'm not sure how much he enjoys playing with a partner.





"Certainly when he's alone or operating with two wide men, he enjoys it.



"He's so powerful.



"Although he's not a big man he's got a good leap on him", McCann stressed.



Morelos has now hit the back of the net on 27 occasions so far this season and taken his tally against Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock outfit for the campaign to eight goals.

