Believe In Beating Leeds United – Bolton Boss

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has insisted his players must believe they can get a result against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday, in order to come away with something.



The Trotters will be aiming to bounce back from their demoralising 4-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich City last weekend, when they meet Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.











However, Parkinson’s men are expected to have their work cut out as they prepare for yet another meeting with one of the division’s promotion candidates.



Despite the magnitude of the herculean task that awaits Bolton at Elland Road, Parkinson has insisted his players must go to Leeds with the belief that they can get a result.





The Englishman also admitted that he feels the Trotters can still avoid relegation if they can stay within touching distance of the likes of Reading and Rotherham United after the game at Elland Road.



“We have to go to Elland Road and believe we can get a result”, Parkinson was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.





“Of course, we have to look at what we can do better from the Norwich game, after which we know there is a better run coming up.



“We have played a lot of top teams in the last few weeks but the run-in is more favourable.



“And I believe that if we can come through the Leeds game still within touching distance of the teams above us then we have got a very good chance of staying up.”



Bolton were handed a narrow 1-0 defeat, courtesy of a second half strike from Patrick Bamford, when the two sides met during the reverse fixture in December.

