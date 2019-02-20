Borussia Dortmund Zero In On Liverpool Target, Could Battle Jurgen Klopp For Signature

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have zeroed in on Liverpool target Timo Werner in their search for a dependable striker, ahead of the summer transfer window.



Werner, who signed for RB Leipzig in 2016, has been a star performer for the Bundesliga outfit during their meteoric rise in the German top flight.











The 22-year-old’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed and several clubs, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, are believed to be keeping tabs on his development in the Bundesliga.



However, according to German magazine Sport Bild, Dortmund have identified Werner as a potential target to bolster their ranks ahead of the summer transfer window.





And the interest from the table-toppers in Germany could now mean that Klopp will have to battle it out with his former club, if he wants to seal a deal for the highly-rated striker.



In addition to Werner, Dortmund are also believed to be interested in Werder Bremen’s Maximilian Eggestein and Philipp Max of Augsburg.





Despite the interest from Dortmund, it remains to be seen whether the Germany international is keen on staying in the Bundesliga, especially considering the glamour of the Premier League.



Werner, who has netted 13 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig this term, has a contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2020.

