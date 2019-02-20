High Expectations At Leeds United Led To Lows – Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder Luke Murphy has revealed that his spell with the Yorkshire based club had highs and lows, with the lows coming due to the sky high expectations at Elland Road.



Murphy joined Leeds from Crewe Alexandra in 2013, and went on to make more than 100 appearances for the Whites in his spell with the club.











The 29-year old’s final two years with Leeds ended with loan spells at Burton Albion, however, as Garry Monk and Thomas Christiansen preferred other options.



Murphy found regular playing time at Burton, and was snapped up by Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer last summer.





The central midfielder has admitted that his time at Leeds had a lot of ups and downs, with ultimately the high expectations contributing to the lows.



“I have some great memories there, met some amazing people and enjoyed playing my football there”, Murphy was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.





“With that said, there were some downs with the high expectations that are on a club like Leeds.



“Overall, though, I had a great time.”



“The season prior to leaving, I went out on loan twice and with one year left on my contract, they were looking in other directions and looking to bring in people from abroad.



“We ended on good terms and it was fine as I had the chance to come to another big club in Bolton.”



Murphy has made eight appearances for Bolton so far this season in the Championship, and could be in line to face his former club Leeds come Saturday.