Incredible Physical, Technical Qualities – Italy Legend On Arsenal Target Nicolo Zaniolo

Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero has given a glowing assessment of Arsenal target Nicolo Zaniolo, believing the Roma midfielder is set for great things.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the talents to watch out for due to his consistent performances for Roma this season.











Inter sold him to the Giallorossi last summer and the youngster has made sure that the Nerazzurri are regretting letting him go to one their Serie A rivals.



Zaniolo has already been mooted as a target for Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window, while Juventus are also keen, and Del Piero's words are likely to only encourage the Roma man's suitors.





Apart from his technical and physical gifts, the youngster has caught the eye of Italy legend through his personality on the pitch, which he feels is essential for good players.



However, he indicated Zaniolo’s development will depend on a number of external factors going forward.





“He’s a player who has already shown a lot”, the Italy legend was quoted as saying by Italian outlet La Roma 24.



“He has incredible physical and technical qualities.



"The thing that pleasantly surprises me is that he holds his own on the pitch with his personality and these are important characteristics that are difficult to find in players.



“Even at this age, he has a great future ahead of him.”



Del Piero knows that transfer speculation is swirling around Zaniolo, who is a man in demand, and admits that the path the midfielder will take is not yet known.



“We have to see where he will go, if he stays at Roma or not – there are so many question marks.



“But as a player, he has an incredible future ahead of him.”



Zaniolo has also been linked with a move away from Roma, but amid Arsenal and Juventus' interest, the Giallorossi are attempting to lock him down to a new contract.

