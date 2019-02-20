XRegister
20/02/2019 - 22:52 GMT

Is It Dark Ages – Kilmarnock Boss Steve Clarke Claims Abuse From Fans At Ibrox

 




Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has hit out at the abuse he insists he received this evening at Ibrox during his side's 5-0 defeat against Rangers.

Clarke took his men to Glasgow to lock horns with Steven Gerrard's side in a Scottish Cup replay on Wednesday evening.




Rangers scored in the seventh minute through Alfredo Morelos, while Kilmarnock had a mountain to climb when goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was sent off; the visitors also lost Alex Bruce to injury.

Gerrard's men were rampant, making it 2-0 by half time and 5-0 by full time as Morelos helped himself to four goals.
 


Clarke was quick to express his unhappiness after the match, claiming to have been subjected to sectarian abuse and revealing he is happy as a player he moved away from Scotland and to Chelsea.

"It's lovely being back in the west of Scotland", he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.
 


"When I was approached by Rangers about taking over the job here I was assured that we don't have that in the west of Scotland any more. But to call me a f***** b******, come on. Where are we living? The dark ages?

"I wake up every morning and thank Chelsea for taking me away from the west of Scotland because my children don't understand this.

"Thankfully when I go down there my children don't have to worry about this. So, fantastic to be back in Scotland", the Kilmarnock manager added.

Clarke has been lauded for his work at Kilmarnock since he took over at Rugby Park and has his side sitting in fourth in the Scottish Premiership standings, six points behind second placed Rangers and 14 off leaders Celtic.
 