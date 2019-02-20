Jordan Henderson Doesn’t Have Creativity Liverpool Need – Ruud Gullit

Follow @insidefutbol





Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit believes Liverpool need the creativity of a Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs type player in midfield, with Jordan Henderson lacking in the game intelligence required.



The Reds were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich during the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night.











Liverpool lacked their usual clinical brilliance inside the final third and were made to rue their missed chances as the visitors produced a gritty display.



Jurgen Klopp opted to start with Fabinho in defence to cope with the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren, while Henderson occupied a midfield role with Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum.





Despite the Liverpool captain’s valiant display against the Bavarians, Gullit feels the Reds need more intelligence in midfield than Henderson can offer at the moment.



The former Chelsea star also admitted he thinks Fabinho is better suited to playing as the deep-lying midfielder for Liverpool than Henderson.





“I think they need a better player [in midfield], Fabinho I think was doing better there”, Gullit said on beIN SPORTS.



“I think he is more intelligent.



"It’s the same thing when Giggsy was playing in midfield, he was so clever and it makes it so easy.



“So these players, they need a little bit of extra quality in that area and I think Henderson is a hard-working holding midfielder, that’s it.



“It’s like Scholes, he was more than that, he was intelligent, clever.



"That is the player you need in those positions.



“I don’t think that Henderson has that.”



Liverpool will next face Manchester United at Old Trafford when they return to action in the Premier League on Sunday.

