Key In Your Hands – Unai Emery Sends Message To Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery has revealed what he thinks could help Mesut Ozil recapture his best form for Arsenal in the coming weeks.



Ozil, who has struggled to fit in at the Emirates under Emery this term, will be eyeing contributing significantly during the business end of the season.











Arsenal are set to host BATE Borisov in the second leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie at the Emirates on Thursday and Ozil could feature against the Belarusian champions.



Despite not traveling with the squad to Belarus for the first leg, Ozil has been involved in training ahead of the crucial return leg and Emery has revealed what could make the German a key member of the side again.





The Arsenal boss insisted Ozil must work on being consistently available for training and that he can recapture his best form, if he manages to steer clear of injuries and sickness in the coming weeks.



“The key is in his hands. He is working very well this week”, Emery said in a press conference.





“I ask him in our conversation for consistency, to be available for us for training, when you can train consistently you can help us with your best performance in the games.



“This week has been good for all the players. I am looking at him doing the training like we want.



“He needs to be available consistently for training, without the injuries, without the sickness.



“Without that we can see the best Mesut with us.”



Ozil, who is the highest-earning player at Arsenal, has clocked just 141 minutes of playing time in the Europa League so far this season.

