XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/02/2019 - 20:19 GMT

Leeds Could Do To Us What Norwich Did, Phil Parkinson Warns Bolton

 




Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has warned his team that Leeds United are strong enough to do what Norwich City did to them last weekend, if they switch off at Elland Road.

The Trotters were handed a 4-0 thrashing at home by Norwich, who climbed to the summit of the Championship table with the win, last Saturday.




Daniel Farke’s men were at the peak of their powers in the first half and established a three-goal advantage on their way to effectively putting the game to bed before the interval.

And ahead of their next league outing against Leeds, Parkinson has admitted the Whites are more than capable of putting his team to the sword, if they switch off at Elland Road on Saturday.
 


The Bolton boss also insisted the performance must be perfect, if they are to walk away with something that will help them in the battle to avoid relegation.

“It will have to be perfect”, Parkinson was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.
 


“You can’t sell yourself against players of that quality, you can’t switch off for a second and get done on a run because you will get punished.

“That is what happened against Norwich.”

Bolton have scored the lowest number of goals in the Championship this term, after netting just 21 goals from their 33 games.
 