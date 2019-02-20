Leeds Could Do To Us What Norwich Did, Phil Parkinson Warns Bolton

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has warned his team that Leeds United are strong enough to do what Norwich City did to them last weekend, if they switch off at Elland Road.



The Trotters were handed a 4-0 thrashing at home by Norwich, who climbed to the summit of the Championship table with the win, last Saturday.











Daniel Farke’s men were at the peak of their powers in the first half and established a three-goal advantage on their way to effectively putting the game to bed before the interval.



And ahead of their next league outing against Leeds, Parkinson has admitted the Whites are more than capable of putting his team to the sword, if they switch off at Elland Road on Saturday.





The Bolton boss also insisted the performance must be perfect, if they are to walk away with something that will help them in the battle to avoid relegation.



“It will have to be perfect”, Parkinson was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.





“You can’t sell yourself against players of that quality, you can’t switch off for a second and get done on a run because you will get punished.



“That is what happened against Norwich.”



Bolton have scored the lowest number of goals in the Championship this term, after netting just 21 goals from their 33 games.

