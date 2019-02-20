XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/02/2019 - 12:41 GMT

Leeds United Now On Hook For Chelsea Loanee’s Wages

 




Leeds United are now shouldering a portion of Izzy Brown's wages after he returned to full fitness.

The Whites snapped Brown up from Chelsea last summer on a season-long loan deal, but the midfielder was still in the midst of recovery from a serious knee injury.




The terms of the loan meant Leeds were not paying Brown's wages as he had been injured when he signed, but the picture has now changed.

As Brown is now considered to be fully fit, Leeds are paying a portion of his wages, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


Despite being fit and available for selection, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has yet to hand Brown playing time in the senior team.

He has turned out for the Under-23s and got his first taste of playing at Elland Road on Monday when he featured for the Whites Under-23s against Bolton Wanderers.
 


It had been thought that Brown could play a key role at Leeds as the replacement for Samu Saiz, who was loaned to Spanish side Getafe in January.

But, despite Brown now costing Leeds money, Bielsa has yet to be convinced of the case for starting him.
 