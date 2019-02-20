XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/02/2019 - 12:49 GMT

Leeds United Recall Loan Star, Spell Ended

 




Leeds United goalkeeper Will Huffer has seen his loan spell at National League side Barnet come to an end.

Huffer headed south to link up with Barnet on a loan deal in January, and turned out for the National League club in a 0-0 draw with promotion chasing Sutton United on Tuesday evening.




But the National League fixture represents his last loan involvement at Barnet as Leeds have recalled him, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds want Huffer back at Elland Road due to goalkeeper Kamil Miazek suffering an injury.
 


Miazek hurt his finger in the warm-up ahead of Leeds' Under-23s Professional Development League North fixture against Bolton Wanderers on Monday.

Leeds drafted in first team shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to start.
 


But they want Huffer back as a result of Miazek's injury and his loan at Barnet has been ended.

Huffer made three appearances for Barnet during his time at the club.
 