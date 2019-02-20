Many Celtic Fans Will Come – Valencia Star Aware of Big Bhoys Backing

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev is expecting Celtic to bring a big following to the Mestalla for Thursday night's Europa League game, with Los Che taking nothing for granted in the tie.



The Spanish giants grabbed a 2-0 win at Celtic Park in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie against Celtic last week, with Cheryshev netting the opener.











But despite the first leg advantage, Cheryshev believes Celtic still represent dangerous opponents and he is certain they will be backed by a sizeable travelling support in the second leg.



"It is clear that Celtic are dangerous opponents and many of their fans are coming – but we are playing at home", Cheryshev told a press conference.





"We do not have to think of long term goals for ourselves, but just to think about tomorrow's game and then the next one.



"We will not give up on any competition or match, and we will all come out in order to win", the winger added.





Valencia sit a lowly ninth in the Spanish top flight standings and may view the Europa League as their best route to qualifying for the Champions League next season.



They warmed up for the visit of Celtic by playing out a 0-0 draw at home against Espanyol in La Liga at the weekend.

