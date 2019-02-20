Mark Warburton: My Rangers Would Have Been Three Points Behind Celtic On This Season’s Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Warburton has insisted he deserved more time at Rangers and feels that his Gers would have been within touching distance of Celtic, based on the Bhoys' form this season.



Warburton, who helped Rangers return to the Scottish Premiership during his first season in charge in 2015, departed his role in February 2017.











Despite securing promotion from the second-tier and reaching a cup final under Warburton, the Gers allowed Celtic to take a 19-point lead at the summit of the league table by the winter break during his final season in charge.



And amid speculation Warburton was keen to leave, Rangers announced that he had left his role in February.





However, Warburton has now insisted that he deserved more time at Rangers, with the reason for the big gap to Celtic simply that Brendan Rodgers' men were having a superb season, meaning that on this season's form, his men would have been within touching distance.



“Yes, absolutely [I think I deserved more time at Rangers]”, Warburton told Open Goal.





“We were second in the table, and we got promotion the year before and the cup final.



"So if it’s a school report, we were doing alright.



"It’s not a C minus, we’re doing alright.



“But the gap to Celtic was dominated in every single meeting, every single telephone conversation.



“And now, this year, we would probably be three points behind them, four points behind them.



"So that’s the hard part.”



Warburton is currently out of work after being sacked by Nottingham Forest in late December 2017.

