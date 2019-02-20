My Players Were Desperate For Pittodrie Trip – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed his players were hungry to book a Scottish Cup quarter-final meeting with Aberdeen, which helped the Gers power to a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.



Kilmarnock saw an early penalty appeal waved away, with Joe Worrall putting his arms around Eamonn Brophy, but the referee deciding it did not warrant a spot kick.











In the seventh minute, Rangers pulled ahead, when Alfredo Morelos scored. James Tavernier surged forward and found Daniel Candeias, who then put the ball on a plate for Morelos to tap in from close range.



Matters then got worse for Kilmarnock when goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was controversially sent off after a clash with Glen Kamara, while defender Alex Bruce then limped off with an injury.





Morelos then made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time, Candeias again the provider and the Colombian heading into the back of the net from just yards out.



Kilmarnock rallied at the start of the second half, beginning brightly, but could not peg Rangers back and in the 77th minute Andy Halliday made it 3-0.





Morelos got his hat-trick a minute later, Candeias again playing him in and the striker making no mistake.



And then the striker helped himself to a fourth with seven minutes left after Steven Davis dispossessed Youssouf Mulumbu and Morelos took full advantage.



It ended 4-0, meaning Rangers eased into the next round of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Aberdeen.



Gerrard says following the weekend stalemate against St Johnstone, Rangers were desperate to put on a better showing.



He told Rangers TV: "I was pretty confident we were going to get a reaction because the players were very disappointed and frustrated with the weekend showing.



"It was up to us tonight to come out with a different mentality and I thought we started the game very strong.



"We took the lead, played some really good stuff, and Kilmarnock going down to ten men helped us even more and we went from strength to strength.



"[Morelos] was fantastic, deserved his four goals and was a constant threat throughout the game."



And the Rangers manager also revealed that the carrot of a trip to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen in the quarter-final gave his players extra motivation.



"I think you could see in the players' performance tonight how much they wanted the opportunity to go to Pittodrie.



"It will be a cracking game and one that we're really looking forward to.



"It will be a tough test for us, but we've been there and done it before, so that is the level of performance I will be looking for", he added.

