Photo: Tottenham Raise Expectations Around Harry Kane Return

Tottenham Hotspur have raised expectations around the return of striker Harry Kane by posting a photograph of the striker in training.



Kane has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during Tottenham's loss against Manchester United on 13th January.











His absence has been a blow to Spurs, but they have coped, winning all four league games played without him, while beating Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League; they did though lose in the EFL Cup against Chelsea and exited the FA Cup at Crystal Palace's hands.



Kane had been tipped to return to training in March, but he is ahead of schedule.





And Tottenham have taken to social media to raise expectations by posting a photograph of Kane walking out at training.



It has been suggested that he could even be in contention to play a part in Spurs' league meeting with Burnley at the weekend.





Tottenham will be looking to make sure they tak no risks with the 25-year-old striker and it remains to be seen if Mauricio Pochettino will start him at Turf Moor.

