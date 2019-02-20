XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/02/2019 - 18:47 GMT

Ryan Jack Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Kilmarnock in a Scottish Cup fifth round replay at Ibrox this evening.

The Gers are keen to make progress in the cup competition by seeing off Steve Clarke's men, but have failed to score in their last two outings, the latest being a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday.




Boss Steven Gerrard remains without suspended goalkeeper Allan McGregor, meaning Wes Foderingham lines up between the sticks.

In the centre of defence, Gerrard picks Joe Worrall and Connor Goldson, while Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield slot into midfield. Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias support Alfredo Morelos up top.

If the Rangers manager needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.

 


Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

Foderingham, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Arfield, Kamara, Candeias, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: Firth, Katic, Halliday, Davis, Coulibaly, Lafferty, Defoe
 