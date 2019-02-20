Steven Gerrard Can Land Title For Rangers – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Ian Durrant believes Steven Gerrard has the potential to bring the league title back to Ibrox, if he is backed with proper investment in the transfer market.



Gerrard, who took his first step into senior management with Rangers last summer, has contributed significantly to the rebuilding process at Ibrox.











The Gers roped in as many as 15 fresh faces to strengthen the squad at the beginning of the season and put together a memorable European run to go with their resurgence in the Scottish Premiership.



Despite failing to build on their Old Firm derby win just before the winter break, Rangers continue to remain in second place in the Premiership and are still actively involved in the Scottish Cup.





And in the wake of Rangers’ commendable improvement under Gerrard, Durrant has claimed the former Liverpool captain can win the league title at Ibrox, if he is backed properly in the transfer market.



The Gers legend also admitted Rangers must recruit players who can survive the Old Firm environment and stressed they must be already eyeing their recruitment policy for next year.





“I think Steven Gerrard has the potential to win the league with Rangers, of course he has. But that comes with a level of investment and getting the right players that can play for Rangers”, Durrant was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“You need players who can play in the Old Firm environment where they are expected to win.



“Steven Gerrard will find out more about his players in the next couple of months where they need to get a Cup run and try to get a result at Parkhead to keep things alive.



“He will know what he needs to bring in because in Glasgow you have to learn quick.



"I’m sure they’re already working on recruitment for next year.



“But if it does go to eight, they are going to need players that can carry badge because it’s going to be a hell of a season.”



Rangers will next face Kilmarnock in a Scottish Cup fifth round replay at Ibrox tonight.

