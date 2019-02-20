These Two Are Doing Fantastically Well – Rangers Loans Boss Tips Hat To Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loans manager Billy Kirkwood has stressed the importance of loan spells for both Greg Docherty and Jordan Rossiter, and believes the duo have conducted themselves well so far.



Kirkwood, who was appointed as the loans manager at Ibrox in October, works on overseeing first team players out on loan and also on the development of players transitioning from the academy.











The Gers have as many as 15 players out on loan at the moment, including Docherty and Rossiter, who are plying their trade for Shrewsbury Town and Bury, respectively, in England.



Despite the duo joining from other clubs instead of coming up through the academy, Kirkwood has stressed the importance of loan spells for both of them.





The Rangers loans manager admitted they need regular playing time and lauded the duo for conducting themselves fantastically well, while on loan at their respective clubs.



“Absolutely [it’s important for Docherty and Rossiter to go out on loan and get enough experience], but also the fact that they are representing Rangers as well”, Kirkwood told Rangers TV.





“Everybody you speak to about Greg or Jordan, they conduct themselves fantastically well.



“When you go down and speak to the supporters, you speak to the staff, there is dialogue all the time and that’s something I’m big on, there needs to be dialogue between the player, the manager, the coach, the different departments at their club.”



Kirkwood also insisted the loans program at Rangers is designed to benefit not just the club, but the players as well, especially considering there is proper communication between all the parties involved.



“I’m getting information and feedback and everybody is in the same kind of loop about finding out how things are”, he continued.



“Young Greg got a bad eye injury so everybody is in the loop about how things are and Jordan is doing exceptionally well in the first couple of games.



“So we get the footage in, there is a lot of things that go together to make this work for everybody. Not just for Rangers, but also for the players as well.”



Docherty signed for Rangers from Hamilton last season, while Rossiter made the switch to the Scottish Premiership from Liverpool in the Premier League in 2016.

