Thick and Fast Games Making It Tough To Fix Mistakes – Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri believes the congested run of fixtures have made it difficult for the Blues to work on correcting their mistakes on the pitch in recent weeks.



The Blues shift their focus back to continental football when they host Swedish outfit Malmo in the second leg of their round of 32 tie in the Europa League on Thursday.











Chelsea, who crashed out of the FA Cup after the defeat to Manchester United on Monday, are under immense pressure to produce a strong reaction in the next few games.



The west Londoners have played 12 games across all competitions since the turn of the year and Sarri feels the congested fixture list has made it difficult for them to work on correcting their mistakes.





The Italian admitted his team are trying to solve their problems, but concedes the fixture pile-up is severely limiting him from rectifying mistakes in detail.



“As you know it’s not easy as we have no time, we are trying to solve our problems”, Sarri said in a press conference.





“It’s not easy because we have no time but we are trying to talk with the players, to avoid mistakes by detail.



“It’s not easy because we have to play every three days so we have no time on the pitch.”



Despite coming under serious pressure in recent weeks, Sarri has claimed it is certainly not his most difficult spell as a manager, referring to his time in the lower leagues in Italy.



“Not at all, I’ve had problems in the past in League One and Two”, he added.



Chelsea have a 2-1 lead on aggregate over Malmo from the first leg of the Round of 32 clash last week.

