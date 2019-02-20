XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/02/2019 - 20:14 GMT

Thick and Fast Games Making It Tough To Fix Mistakes – Maurizio Sarri

 




Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri believes the congested run of fixtures have made it difficult for the Blues to work on correcting their mistakes on the pitch in recent weeks.

The Blues shift their focus back to continental football when they host Swedish outfit Malmo in the second leg of their round of 32 tie in the Europa League on Thursday.




Chelsea, who crashed out of the FA Cup after the defeat to Manchester United on Monday, are under immense pressure to produce a strong reaction in the next few games.

The west Londoners have played 12 games across all competitions since the turn of the year and Sarri feels the congested fixture list has made it difficult for them to work on correcting their mistakes.
 


The Italian admitted his team are trying to solve their problems, but concedes the fixture pile-up is severely limiting him from rectifying mistakes in detail.

“As you know it’s not easy as we have no time, we are trying to solve our problems”, Sarri said in a press conference.
 


“It’s not easy because we have no time but we are trying to talk with the players, to avoid mistakes by detail.

“It’s not easy because we have to play every three days so we have no time on the pitch.”

Despite coming under serious pressure in recent weeks, Sarri has claimed it is certainly not his most difficult spell as a manager, referring to his time in the lower leagues in Italy.

“Not at all, I’ve had problems in the past in League One and Two”, he added.

Chelsea have a 2-1 lead on aggregate over Malmo from the first leg of the Round of 32 clash last week.
 