We’ve Got So Much Quality – Sunderland Star Confident Ahead of Bristol Rovers Clash

Sunderland striker Will Grigg has stressed the Black Cats will make sure they are ready for Saturday’s tough away game at Bristol Rovers and insists they have enough quality to succeed on the road.



Jack Ross’ men climbed to third in the league table with a convincing 4-2 win over Gillingham on Tuesday in League One.











The Black Cats put an end to a disappointing run of form that saw them being held to three consecutive draws in the league, in front of their own crowd at the Stadium of Light.



And despite their impressive win over Steve Lovell’s men, Grigg stressed the importance of recovery just in time for their next league outing at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.





The Northern Irishman also insisted that Sunderland have enough quality within their squad to cope with the tough demands that will be thrown at them at the Memorial Stadium.



“We’ve got a lot more games to play and we’ll be recovering properly to get ready for Saturday”, Grigg told the club’s official website after the win over Gillingham.





“A really tough away game [against Bristol Rovers], but we’ve got so much quality in the squad.



"We’ve got a lot of bodies that can come in if need be.



“And I think we showed that tonight, the performance was good and we’ll be making sure we’re ready for Saturday.”



Sunderland, who have a game in hand over table-toppers Luton Town and second-placed Barnsley, have secured 62 points from their 32 games so far this season.

