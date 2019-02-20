XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/02/2019 - 13:21 GMT

We’ve Got So Much Quality – Sunderland Star Confident Ahead of Bristol Rovers Clash

 




Sunderland striker Will Grigg has stressed the Black Cats will make sure they are ready for Saturday’s tough away game at Bristol Rovers and insists they have enough quality to succeed on the road.

Jack Ross’ men climbed to third in the league table with a convincing 4-2 win over Gillingham on Tuesday in League One.




The Black Cats put an end to a disappointing run of form that saw them being held to three consecutive draws in the league, in front of their own crowd at the Stadium of Light.

And despite their impressive win over Steve Lovell’s men, Grigg stressed the importance of recovery just in time for their next league outing at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
 


The Northern Irishman also insisted that Sunderland have enough quality within their squad to cope with the tough demands that will be thrown at them at the Memorial Stadium.

“We’ve got a lot more games to play and we’ll be recovering properly to get ready for Saturday”, Grigg told the club’s official website after the win over Gillingham.
 


“A really tough away game [against Bristol Rovers], but we’ve got so much quality in the squad.

"We’ve got a lot of bodies that can come in if need be.

“And I think we showed that tonight, the performance was good and we’ll be making sure we’re ready for Saturday.”

Sunderland, who have a game in hand over table-toppers Luton Town and second-placed Barnsley, have secured 62 points from their 32 games so far this season.
 