Back Three Picked – Celtic Team vs Valencia Confirmed

Fixture: Valencia vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Spanish giants Valencia in the second leg of their last 32 Europa League tie this evening at the Mestalla.



The Scottish champions suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat in the first leg at Parkhead and have their work cut out turning the tie around on Spanish soil.











Celtic have never won a competitive game in Spain, but Valencia are toiling in mid-table in La Liga and were held to a 0-0 draw by Espanyol at the Mestalla at the weekend.



Boss Brendan Rodgers opts to play Scott Bain in goal, while he appears to have picked a back three of Jozo Simunovic, Kristoffer Ajer and Dedryck Boyata. Jonny Hayes and Jeremy Toljan play, while Scott Brown slots into midfield. Oliver Burke is up top.



If Rodgers needs to try to change the flow of the game he can look to his bench, where options available include Timothy Weah and Odsonne Edouard.



Celtic Team vs Valencia



Bain, Toljan, Boyata, Simunovic, Ajer, Hayes, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Burke



Substitutes: Gordon, Lustig, Izaguirre, Sinclair, Weah, Edouard, Johnston

