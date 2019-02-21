XRegister
06 October 2018

21/02/2019 - 20:41 GMT

Celtic Have To Spend In Summer, They’ve Got To Strengthen – Bhoys Legend

 




Celtic legend Pat Bonner wants to see the Bhoys overhaul their squad in the summer transfer window as they seek to compete at the top level in Europe.

The Scottish champions produced a spirited display at the Mestalla against Valencia in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie, but slipped to a 1-0 defeat to exit the tournament 3-0 on aggregate.




Brendan Rodgers' men lost Jeremy Toljan to a red card eight minutes before half time and it had an impact on a match they had been firmly on top in.

But Bonner insists Valencia are firmly a Europa League standard side that are toothless in attack.
 


The Celtic legend said on BBC Sportsound: "For all that Valencia are a decent team, they haven't really cut Celtic up.

"You would expect them – a top Spanish team, an extra player on the pitch at home – to really go at Celtic.
 


"But I don't think they're cut out for that.

"I think that's probably why they're in this Europa League rather than in the Champions League.

"They just haven't got the ammunition up front."

Bonner believes Celtic need to make a number of changes to their squad in the summer as they look to become stronger and the Bhoys legend admits that the Scottish champions will need to flash the cash to do the job effectively.

"This summer, Celtic have to get rid of players and they've got to sign players because there's going to be positions that they have to strengthen.

"It's going to take a lot of work and it's going to take money to do it", the former Celtic goalkeeper added.
 

 