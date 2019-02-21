Focused Only On Winning – Marcelo Bielsa On Thoughts of Thrashing Bolton

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has indicated that it does not matter how his side beat Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, as long as they win.



The Whites were not in Championship action last weekend when some of their other rivals were involved in league games and they find themselves in third in the league table.











Norwich, the current table toppers, hammered Bolton 4-0 last Saturday and the Trotters are Leeds’ visitors this weekend, with the Whites also expected to beat the 23rd placed Championship team.



Bielsa insisted that he is not allowing Norwich’s win over Bolton to overshadow his plans for the game and stressed that he is only focused on getting the three points.





The Leeds boss is not thinking about emulating Norwich and stressed that it does not matter how they win as long as they get the job done on Saturday.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “The expectation is due to the fact Norwich beat Bolton 4-0.





“We are focused on winning, first that’s our goal.



"Then we are focused on deserving to win and then we will try to make the most important difference possible.



“This is our idea for this game.



"I couldn’t make any opinion on winning convincingly or not.”



A solitary Patrick Bamford goal earned Leeds the three points at Bolton earlier in the season.

