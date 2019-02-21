His Left Foot Is Lethal – Former Leeds Star Warns Whites About Bolton Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has warned the Whites that Bolton Wanderers have enough individual quality in their ranks to hurt their opponents on any given day, picking out Sammy Ameobi as a real threat.



Marcelo Bielsa’s troops return to action in the Championship on Saturday when they face Bolton, who currently sit second from bottom in the table, at Elland Road.











The Trotters have scored the fewest amount of goals in the division and have managed to find the back of the net on just 11 separate occasions away from home so far this term.



Despite their alarming record on the road, Parker has issued a warning to Leeds by insisting the visitors have enough individual quality to hurt their opponents on any given day.





The former White also picked out Ameobi as the biggest threat among other good individual players that can potentially cause problems for Leeds.



“The concerning thing from our point of view is that they’ve got individual players that can go on and hurt us”, Parker told LUTV.





“The guy I’m going to talk about, he didn’t play, but he came on at half time and by all counts had a good impact against Norwich in Ameobi.



“The likes of David Wheater, [Mark] Beevers at the back, I’ve played with these guys and they’re good players, they’re good individual players.



“And we see with Ameobi, he is the second top goalscorer for Bolton with three goals, but he is the person who has been involved in the most, with six in total, with three assists.



“On any given day, give him a bit of space from outside the box, he’s got a lethal left foot.”



Leeds will be without the services of Kemar Roofe, who is expected to be out for around six weeks after damaging his knee ligaments against Swansea City last week, against Bolton on Saturday.

