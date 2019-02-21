I Do It Because Fans Most Important – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa On Being Swamped For Photos

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa says that he had no issue being swamped by requests for photographs at Leeds United's Under-23s game on Monday as the fans are the most important element of any club.



The Leeds head coach has insisted on first team players lacking in game time or recovering from injury turning out in the Under-23s, and has often kept a keen eye on their performances.











He opted to take in the Under-23s game on Monday at Elland Road and was swamped by fans keen on having their photograph taken with him.



Bielsa, who believes the fans wanted a photograph with him because of his position as Leeds boss, believes the supporters are the most important element at any club.





He told a press conference: "I do it because in football the most important element are the people who love the shirt, the club.



"They're not asking for an autograph or photo of me.





"They're asking for a picture with the head coach of Leeds", he added.



Bielsa has already become a hugely popular figure amongst the Leeds fans and is sure to attain cult status if he can guide the Whites back to the Premier League this season.



Leeds have not played Premier League football since 2004, but under Bielsa look to have a strong chance of doing so in their centenary year.

