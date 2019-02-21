January Was Tough – PSG Star Speaks Amid Arsenal Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Christopher Nkunku has conceded that January was overshadowed by talk surrounding his future at Paris Saint-Germain.



The young midfielder’s future at PSG was under the scanner during the winter transfer window due to interest shown by Premier League giants Arsenal.











His former PSG coach Unai Emery wanted to take him to north London and talks were held between the two clubs, but Arsenal were only willing to sign him on loan, while the French champions would only consider a permanent sale.



Despite Nkunku’s wish to move to the Premier League a deal never happened and he continued at PSG.





The midfielder conceded that January was a tough month as he was not playing much football at PSG and was also not focused as he was considering his future at the Parc des Princes.



“I had a rough month in January”, Nkunku was quoted as saying by French magazine Le 10 Sport.





“I didn’t play much.



“I was thinking about my future, it’s true.”



It remains to be seen whether Arsenal return for him in the summer when the club are expected to again be able to make permanent signings.



The 21-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with PSG in the summer.

