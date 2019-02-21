Jorginho and Eden Hazard On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Malmo Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Malmo

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have named their team and substitutes to play host to Swedish outfit Malmo in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.



The Blues won the first leg 2-1 in Sweden to put themselves in pole position to reach the last 16, and Chelsea may have cause the treat the competition as a priority due to their faltering league form in the race to finish in the top four.











Goalkeeper Kepa is absent with a hamstring injury, meaning boss Maurizio Sarri picks Willy Caballero between the sticks.



In defence, the Italian tactician selects Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as the centre-back pairing, while N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley are in midfield. Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Olivier Giroud.



If Chelsea need to make changes then they have a bench full of options, including Eden Hazard and Jorginho.



Chelsea Team vs Malmo



Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi



Substitutes: Cumming, Luiz, Ampadu, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Hazard, Higuain

