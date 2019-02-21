XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2019 - 18:48 GMT

Jorginho and Eden Hazard On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Malmo Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Malmo
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have named their team and substitutes to play host to Swedish outfit Malmo in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

The Blues won the first leg 2-1 in Sweden to put themselves in pole position to reach the last 16, and Chelsea may have cause the treat the competition as a priority due to their faltering league form in the race to finish in the top four.




Goalkeeper Kepa is absent with a hamstring injury, meaning boss Maurizio Sarri picks Willy Caballero between the sticks.

In defence, the Italian tactician selects Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as the centre-back pairing, while N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley are in midfield. Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Olivier Giroud.

If Chelsea need to make changes then they have a bench full of options, including Eden Hazard and Jorginho.

 


Chelsea Team vs Malmo

Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes: Cumming, Luiz, Ampadu, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Hazard, Higuain
 